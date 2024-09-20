WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown Rumored to Extend to Three Hours Weekly Starting January 2025

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 20, 2024

Some significant rumors are circulating regarding the future of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, starting January 3, 2025, WWE SmackDown on the USA Network will be extended from its current two-hour format to a three-hour show each week.

"We have learned that starting on the January 3, 2025, show, SmackDown will indeed shift to three hours," the report confirmed.

In addition to this, another major change being discussed involves how replays of the weekly WWE SmackDown episodes will be handled.

The same report indicates that after WWE SmackDown airs on USA Network on Friday nights, episodes will be made available for streaming on Netflix the following day.

"Right now, the internal discussions suggest that SmackDown episodes will likely be available on Netflix the day after they air," the report further detailed.

Source: x.com
Tags: #wwe #smackdown #usa network

