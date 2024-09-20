Rob Van Dam Reflects on His Latest WWE SmackDown Appearance

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Rob Van Dam, WWE Hall of Famer, shocked fans with a surprise appearance on last week's season premiere of SmackDown. Van Dam joined other wrestling legends like Vickie Guerrero and Teddy Long in the front row, marking his first return to WWE television since his induction into the Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Speaking on his podcast, "1 Of A Kind," Van Dam revealed he attended the show with his wife, Katie Forbes.

"RVD just pops up wherever he feels like," Van Dam said. "That's part of being the whole effing show. It was an invite that happened not with a lot of notice at all. It was awesome to be there, 25-year anniversary I believe for 'SmackDown.'"

Van Dam explained his wife joined him because of her love for both WWE and himself. He added, "It was cool to see everybody. Talked to Mr. Paul Heyman for quite a while, got to hang out, and always good to see him. He's obviously one of my closer friends there, but, yeah, it was a good vibe."

Van Dam also revealed WWE contacted him on short notice, about a day before the event. He expressed his appreciation for the warm reception he received backstage, with many thanking him for attending and complimenting his podcast.