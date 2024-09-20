Alberto Del Rio on Vince McMahon Allegations: "It's Not Fair That the World is Destroying Him"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio recently addressed the sex trafficking allegations against Vince McMahon during an interview with Sportskeeda.com. Del Rio expressed his belief in the fairness of the American legal system and compared McMahon's situation to his own past experiences.

“The law system works in different ways in every state, but I can tell you this: the law system in America works, and it’s fair, and they always find the truth," Del Rio said. "Whenever they do, whatever the truth is—whether it’s for one side or the other—it will be a matter of whether people can accept the truth or not. I’m saying this because that’s exactly what happened with me."

He continued by emphasizing that, in his view, the truth is often available but not always accepted. "The truth is out there; it’s just for the people to see it. But there are still some people who don’t want to see the truth. For whatever reason, they continue attacking a man who does nothing but work, work, work, provide for his family, and give his best to the wrestling business," he said.

Del Rio then compared his own situation to McMahon's. "When it comes to Mr. McMahon, it’s going to be the same. The law system will find the truth, and they’ll put it out there. Then it will be up to the people to either believe that truth or continue attacking Mr. McMahon."

In closing, Del Rio expressed frustration over the public scrutiny of McMahon and highlighted his contributions to the wrestling industry. "Whatever happens, I have to say this: it’s not fair that the world is destroying him right now. They’re forgetting that none of this—none of this beautiful business—would be here today the way it is if it wasn’t for him. The personal stuff has to be completely separated from what he created in our industry. That’s the only thing I find unfair. So to everyone out there, I say this: the law system will find the truth. Be ready."