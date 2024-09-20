LA Knight Reveals His "Mount Rushmore" of Wrestling

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Over the years, it has become common for wrestlers to be asked who is on their "Mount Rushmore" of professional wrestling. Many wrestlers base their choices on personal connections, which sometimes leads to criticism, especially when stars with controversial lives outside the ring are included.

Speaking on "Hall of Fame," WWE star LA Knight revealed his top four wrestlers, focusing solely on their professional careers. "I can't name just one," Knight said. "For me, it's always been four: Austin, Rock, Hogan, and Flair. Let go of the personal stuff. I don't agree with a lot of what the latter two have done in their personal lives, but from a professional standpoint—Austin, Rock, Flair, Hogan, hands down."

Knight is nearing 50 days as United States Champion after defeating Logan Paul at SummerSlam. His next defense will be against Andrade, who earned the number one contender spot by beating Carmelo Hayes on "WWE Smackdown."