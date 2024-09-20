Controversy Anticipated as Vince McMahon Documentary Prepares for Netflix Debut

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Netflix recently announced the upcoming release of a documentary series centered around former WWE owner Vince McMahon. The six-episode series is set to debut on the streaming platform on September 25th, 2024, with each episode running for one hour.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, veteran wrestling analyst Dave Meltzer revealed that he was interviewed for the docuseries, sharing his thoughts on the project.

“I can only say that the director who did [the documentary], covered with me every single thing that I would expect someone to cover. There were no stones unturned,” Meltzer stated.

He also hinted at potential mixed reactions to the series, particularly within WWE: “I know that there are people in WWE who are not happy with it. We’ll see. I will say that I am certain that the people who are really, really anti-Vince will not be happy. They’re actually gonna be in a tough situation because the people who are really anti-Vince are not going to be happy because I suspect there will be a lot of pro-Vince stuff there. A lot. The people that are pro-Vince will also likely not be happy…”