Jim Ross to Call Action at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam and WrestleDream PPV

AEW is about to get even more value from Jim Ross.

The WWE Hall of Famer and current member of All Elite Wrestling's broadcast team recently shared some exciting updates on his latest "Grilling J.R." podcast, revealing that his work schedule with AEW is ramping up.

“I was told yesterday I’m doing the Arthur Ashe event, which will always be fun,” Ross said, referring to AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, set for September 25 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. “It’s a unique setting, unique surroundings, so I’m looking forward to that. Loaded card as you can see there, a lot of talent on this card.”

In addition, Ross mentioned that he will also be involved in calling matches at AEW’s upcoming WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view, scheduled for October 12 in Seattle, Washington.

“So I’ll be going to New York for that show,” he said. “I’m not sure how much I’m doing, but I think I’m doing more than normal. Then I’m going to go to Seattle and call the pay-per-view. I think my schedule is getting more aggressive and I’m being used more, but I’m excited for it.”