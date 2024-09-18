Jeff Jarrett Explains Why Pro Wrestling May Not Run at Sphere Anytime Soon

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jeff Jarrett has experience on both sides of the professional wrestling business, as both an in-ring competitor and a behind-the-scenes promoter.

During a recent episode of his “My World” podcast, Jarrett spoke from a promoter's perspective, discussing why a pro wrestling show is unlikely to be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas despite the UFC running their Noche UFC event there. The high costs associated with the cutting-edge venue make it difficult for pro wrestling promotions to consider hosting events there.

“I heard the number was 20 million,” Jarrett said, referring to the cost of running a show at the Sphere. “Wembley Stadium, next week Arthur Ashe, built for tennis, wrestling next Wednesday but it ain’t cheap.”

He elaborated further, saying, “When I put on my promoter cap and really look at the [return on investment], you have to consider what you'd need to charge, and I know you’re not gonna make it back just from the live event. It's just—I would say—impossible. To run a show in the Sphere, I don’t see it happening within the next twelve months. I just don’t. I may be wrong, but you’ve got to gross a boatload of revenue just to get to sea level.”