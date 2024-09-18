WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jeff Jarrett Explains Why Pro Wrestling May Not Run at Sphere Anytime Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 18, 2024

Jeff Jarrett has experience on both sides of the professional wrestling business, as both an in-ring competitor and a behind-the-scenes promoter.

During a recent episode of his “My World” podcast, Jarrett spoke from a promoter's perspective, discussing why a pro wrestling show is unlikely to be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas despite the UFC running their Noche UFC event there. The high costs associated with the cutting-edge venue make it difficult for pro wrestling promotions to consider hosting events there.

“I heard the number was 20 million,” Jarrett said, referring to the cost of running a show at the Sphere. “Wembley Stadium, next week Arthur Ashe, built for tennis, wrestling next Wednesday but it ain’t cheap.”

He elaborated further, saying, “When I put on my promoter cap and really look at the [return on investment], you have to consider what you'd need to charge, and I know you’re not gonna make it back just from the live event. It's just—I would say—impossible. To run a show in the Sphere, I don’t see it happening within the next twelve months. I just don’t. I may be wrong, but you’ve got to gross a boatload of revenue just to get to sea level.”

