Rhea Ripley Explains Licking Liv Morgan: “She’s Mine"

Rhea Ripley Declares Dominance Over Liv Morgan

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley made a bold claim during an interview with The Wrestling Classic, where she discussed her actions in the ring and explained how they reflect her dominance over fellow wrestler Liv Morgan.

Ripley elaborated on the significance of her taunts, including licking Liv Morgan's face during an episode of WWE Raw, a gesture she used to assert her dominance and send a message to Dominik Mysterio. Ripley explained, “The one with Liv, that was completely spur of the moment. I saw Dom looking at me, and I was like, ‘She’s mine. I just owned your new girl. What are you going to do about it?’”

The WWE Women’s World Champion also addressed her use of the Stink-Face move in the ring, revealing that it was an impulsive decision. “The stink face, it was kind of spur of the moment to see how far I would go,” Ripley said. “A little bit of chatter about it beforehand, but I didn’t know how comfortable I was going to be in that moment. I remember getting to it and being like, ‘I’m going to do the stink face. What do I do before the stink face?’”

Ripley admitted that much of her in-ring antics are spontaneous, saying, “A lot of it is not fully committed to until I’m out there.” The same applied to her face-licking taunt. “Even the licking of the face. The one with Dom, I was like, ‘I’m going to lick your face. Just because you’re mine. It’s what we do. It’s our thing.’”