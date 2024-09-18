Dave Bautista Praises Triple H for "Great" Changes in WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE and Paul “Triple H” Levesque have undergone significant transformations, and Dave Bautista has witnessed these changes up close.

During an appearance on "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," the former WWE Superstar, famously known as "The Animal" Batista, reflected on the impact Triple H has had on WWE. He noted that the WWE Chief Content Officer has “changed the company in a lot of great ways.”

"Things have changed a lot," Bautista said. "I think Hunter has changed the company in a lot of great ways, but he’s very open-minded to letting people do stuff outside of the company because he really understands that the bigger star they become, the more attention it’ll bring back to WWE, which is a great thing."

Bautista went on to discuss how WWE's mindset has evolved compared to the past: "I think in the past, it was just kind of the opposite. They wanted to keep everything contained, everything in-house, which is why I ended up leaving the company because I wasn’t afforded the opportunity to do stuff outside of WWE. But now, with how things are structured, Hunter is like, ‘Yes, we want you to do this, it brings more eyes onto WWE.’"