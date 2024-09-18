Sexxy Red Set to Return to WWE NXT on October 8 for The CW’s Second Episode

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The exciting updates continue to roll in for week two of WWE NXT on The CW.

A-Town Down Under issued a digital exclusive challenge on X, leading to the official announcement that Austin Theory and Grayson Waller will take on Fraxiom—Nathan Frazier and Axiom—for the WWE NXT World Tag Team Championships. This match will take place on October 8 in Chesterfield, MO.

On the September 17 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, NXT General Manager Ava also confirmed that Randy Orton will compete in a match during the October 8 edition of NXT on The CW.

In another exciting development, former WWE NXT Battleground 2024 host and hip-hop sensation Sexxy Red is set to make her return on the second episode of WWE NXT during The CW era.

We will continue to provide updates as more information surfaces about the WWE NXT on CW shows scheduled for October 1 and October 8.