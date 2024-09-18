WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Randy Orton to Wrestle on WWE NXT's Second Episode on The CW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 18, 2024

During the September 17 episode of WWE NXT on USA Network, NXT General Manager Ava made a significant announcement regarding the upcoming October 8 episode of WWE NXT on The CW.

It was revealed that Randy Orton, a main roster WWE Superstar and former multiple-time world champion, will step inside the ring for a match on this episode. Originally scheduled to take place in St. Louis, Missouri, the event has been relocated to Chesterfield, Missouri.

At this time, Orton's opponent for the match has not been announced.

