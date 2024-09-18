Randy Orton to Wrestle on WWE NXT's Second Episode on The CW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Randy Orton Set to Compete on WWE NXT's Second Episode on The CW

During the September 17 episode of WWE NXT on USA Network, NXT General Manager Ava made a significant announcement regarding the upcoming October 8 episode of WWE NXT on The CW.

It was revealed that Randy Orton, a main roster WWE Superstar and former multiple-time world champion, will step inside the ring for a match on this episode. Originally scheduled to take place in St. Louis, Missouri, the event has been relocated to Chesterfield, Missouri.

At this time, Orton's opponent for the match has not been announced.