WWE Targets Women’s Champions and Top Star for Long-Term Deals

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 18, 2024

WWE is actively working to secure new contracts with three of the most prominent stars in its women's division.

With several superstars either extending their deals or departing during the company's current contract renewal phase, WWE is focusing on negotiations with two reigning champions and arguably the division's top talent.

Those stars include WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, and Rhea Ripley.

Sources reveal that WWE is being "aggressive" in its efforts to finalize these deals. While these superstars may still have time left on their current contracts, WWE is making proactive moves to ensure they remain with the company long-term.

Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown

