John Cena to Star in Live-Action Movie Based on Matchbox Cars

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2024

Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that John Cena will take the lead role in Matchbox, a live-action film centered around the iconic Mattel car toyline. The movie will be directed by Sam Hargrave, best known for his work on Extraction, and produced by Apple Original Films.

The screenplay is written by David Coggeshall (The Family Plan) and Jonathan Tropper (The Adam Project). The production team includes Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, alongside Mattel Film's Robbie Brenner.

John Cena, who recently starred in Jackpot, is currently filming the second season of Peacemaker. On the wrestling front, Cena is embarking on a farewell tour in WWE, with plans to retire from in-ring competition in 2025.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 17, 2024 07:47PM


Tags: #wwe #john cena #matchbox

