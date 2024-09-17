WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown's USA Network Premiere Draws 1.724 Million Viewers

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2024

WWE SmackDown's premiere on USA Network aired on September 13th, marking the show's return to the channel for the first time since 2019. The event featured a major match where Cody Rhodes defended the Undisputed Championship against Solo Sikoa, and Roman Reigns made his return. It was also confirmed that Rhodes and Reigns will team up at Bad Blood to face Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

SmackDown drew 1.724 million viewers, with 731,000 in the 18-49 demographic, translating to a 0.55 rating. While total viewership dropped 2.7% from the final episode on Fox, the 18-49 demo surged by 22.2%. The show ranked first in cable ratings for the demo on Friday. For comparison, the September 9th edition of Raw on USA averaged 1.43 million viewers.

