Former WWE Personality Reveals Insight into Vince McMahon's Isolated Social Life

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2024

During an interview with Gabby AF, former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon. Here are the key highlights:

On the sex trafficking allegations against Vince McMahon: "I’ve never commented on the allegations, but I think they’re disgusting. I think they come from somewhere. And also, if you’ve never been around Vince, not only is he intimidating… you probably have more than a few friends that on a Saturday afternoon, or on a Sunday afternoon, you say, ‘Hey, the football game’s on, you wanna come over and watch it?’ Vince doesn’t have one of those people in his life. Not one. Doesn’t have a friend that’s [like], ‘Hey, you wanna go have a drink?’”

On McMahon’s relationships and isolation: Coachman expressed his views on McMahon's personal life, noting that Vince mainly associates with people like John Cena because "they want something from him." He added, "That to me is a sad existence. I don’t care how much money you have. What relationships did you leave behind? Vince has screwed up every single one of those."

