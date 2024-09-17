WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Mick Foley Says He'll "Hold Off Judgment" on Vince McMahon Until More Information Emerges

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2024

Mick Foley Says He'll "Hold Off Judgment" on Vince McMahon Until More Information Emerges

During his appearance at Comic-Con Northern Ireland 2024, WWE Hall of Famer shared his candid thoughts on Vince McMahon amidst ongoing allegations of sex trafficking.

"I genuinely liked him. My relationship with him changed after I left WWE and spent three years at TNA. But even now, I’m still looking for an address to send him a letter, just to thank him for taking a chance on me. I believe we are all a mix of good and bad traits, and you hope the good outweighs the bad. It seems that maybe Vince got that balance wrong for a little while. But I've witnessed him do good things. I’ve seen him make the right choices. When I was writing books, I wanted to create something like ‘Chicken Soup for the Wrestling Fan’s Soul,’ sharing heartwarming stories. Vince was often someone who did the right thing for the right reasons. It saddens me that someone I care about might be involved in something unpleasant.

I’ll reserve my judgment until I see the [docuseries], but one thing I think is fortunate is that, regardless of what he did or didn’t do, many of us are not letting it taint our memories. Vince played a crucial role in creating those memories, and I’m choosing to appreciate him until I learn more about what may have happened.”


Tags: #wwe #mick foley #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89328/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π