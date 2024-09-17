Mick Foley Says He'll "Hold Off Judgment" on Vince McMahon Until More Information Emerges

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During his appearance at Comic-Con Northern Ireland 2024, WWE Hall of Famer shared his candid thoughts on Vince McMahon amidst ongoing allegations of sex trafficking.

"I genuinely liked him. My relationship with him changed after I left WWE and spent three years at TNA. But even now, I’m still looking for an address to send him a letter, just to thank him for taking a chance on me. I believe we are all a mix of good and bad traits, and you hope the good outweighs the bad. It seems that maybe Vince got that balance wrong for a little while. But I've witnessed him do good things. I’ve seen him make the right choices. When I was writing books, I wanted to create something like ‘Chicken Soup for the Wrestling Fan’s Soul,’ sharing heartwarming stories. Vince was often someone who did the right thing for the right reasons. It saddens me that someone I care about might be involved in something unpleasant.

I’ll reserve my judgment until I see the [docuseries], but one thing I think is fortunate is that, regardless of what he did or didn’t do, many of us are not letting it taint our memories. Vince played a crucial role in creating those memories, and I’m choosing to appreciate him until I learn more about what may have happened.”