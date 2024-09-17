AEW Collision Rises 70% in Viewership for 9/14, But Hits Second-Lowest Saturday Total

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Saturday night's AEW Collision averaged 268,000 viewers on TNT, a 70.7% increase from the previous week's Friday airing, which competed with WWE SmackDown. Despite the rise, it's still the second-lowest audience for a Saturday episode, only behind the August show that aired earlier to avoid clashing with SummerSlam.

Collision ranked seventh on the prime time cable charts, drawing a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo, double last week's Friday numbers. However, it's the second-lowest rating for its usual Saturday slot, with the lowest being the January episode against the Royal Rumble.

Collision, taped on Thursday, faced stiff competition from college football airing across ESPN, ESPN2, BTN, and major networks.