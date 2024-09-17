WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Legend Mark Henry Spotted Backstage at TNA Victory Road 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2024

WWE Hall of Famer “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry was spotted backstage at TNA's Victory Road 2024 special event, held this past Friday night in San Antonio, Texas. As previously reported, fellow WWE Hall of Famer JBL was also in attendance and made an appearance during the show.

Mike Santana's challenge to JDC for a Texas Death Match is set to air as part of the post-Victory Road 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ this Thursday night at 8/7c. Currently, the only confirmed appearance for the show is from Joe Hendry.

Additionally, TNA will be taping future episodes of iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ on September 27 and 28 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

