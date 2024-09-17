WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Shakes Up Backstage Promo Procedures for Monday Night Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2024

WWE recently made a significant change to how they manage promos behind the scenes for Monday Night Raw. For the first time, writers responsible for promo segments were listed on the internal run-sheets, which is an uncommon practice.

Alexandra Williams, a senior writer with four years at WWE, was credited for the CM Punk promo that opened the show. Additionally, Brian Parise was responsible for the "Main Event" Jey Uso promo, while Christian Scovell handled the Sami Zayn segment.

Typically, WWE's internal run-sheets only list producers for matches or segments involving physicality. However, this shift marks what one WWE source describes as part of the company’s “natural evolution,” particularly in the way they approach creative processes.

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown #nxt

