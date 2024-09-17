WWE Shakes Up Backstage Promo Procedures for Monday Night Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE recently made a significant change to how they manage promos behind the scenes for Monday Night Raw. For the first time, writers responsible for promo segments were listed on the internal run-sheets, which is an uncommon practice.

Alexandra Williams, a senior writer with four years at WWE, was credited for the CM Punk promo that opened the show. Additionally, Brian Parise was responsible for the "Main Event" Jey Uso promo, while Christian Scovell handled the Sami Zayn segment.

Typically, WWE's internal run-sheets only list producers for matches or segments involving physicality. However, this shift marks what one WWE source describes as part of the company’s “natural evolution,” particularly in the way they approach creative processes.