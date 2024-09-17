WWE Confirms Return of Saturday Night’s Main Event This December

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has officially announced the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event this December.

Earlier today, Variety reported that WWE will revive its Saturday Night’s Main Event prime time series with a live special airing on NBC. The event is scheduled for December 14, 2024, in Long Island, New York.

WWE.com also shared the official announcement and released a trailer for the December 14th special.

September 17, 2024 – WWE and NBC announce the return of the iconic Saturday Night’s Main Event, which will air live on Saturday, December 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. The special will be held at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, N.Y., the site of the first-ever Saturday Night’s Main Event.

This marks the first primetime special, which will air quarterly on NBC and Peacock, as part of WWE’s new, five-year domestic media rights partnership with NBCUniversal, which officially kicked off last Friday with SmackDown on USA Network.

Saturday Night’s Main Event originally premiered on NBC in May of 1985.

Peacock is the live streaming home of WWE in the U.S., with upcoming premium live events such as Bad Blood, NXT Halloween Havoc and Crown Jewel, in addition to WWE shows like Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes and WWE Evil.