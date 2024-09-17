Sheamus' WWE Contract Officially Confirmed

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

As previously reported, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus has finalized a lucrative, multi-year contract to continue his career with WWE.

In a recent update, this news was confirmed during today's episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

PWInsider also provided further details, indicating that the new deal is expected to keep the WWE legend with the company for an additional five years, potentially extending his tenure until the fall of 2029.

Since his debut in 2009, Sheamus quickly made an impact by winning the WWE Championship within his first year, defeating John Cena at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in 2009. This victory marked the beginning of a successful career.

Over the years, Sheamus has become a four-time world champion, having won both the WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship. Additionally, he has captured several other prestigious titles, including the United States Championship and WWE Tag Team Championship.

Sheamus is also the winner of the 2010 King of the Ring tournament, the 2012 Royal Rumble match, and the 2015 Money in the Bank ladder match, making him one of the few superstars to accomplish these significant feats.