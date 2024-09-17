WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Returns Tonight with a Rare CM Punk Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2024

WWE NXT returns tonight with an action-packed episode!

The Tuesday, September 17, 2024, edition of WWE NXT will air live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, starting at 8/7c on the USA Network.

Tonight’s two-hour program promises exciting matches and special appearances, including a rare appearance by CM Punk.

Featured bouts include Lola Vice taking on Jacy Jayne, Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo & Rosemary in a tag team clash, Eddy Thorpe vs. Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis, and No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne & Tavion Heights) facing Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander. Additionally, Dion Lennox will battle Brooks Jensen in what promises to be a thrilling contest.

