QR Code Appears on 9/16 WWE Raw, Unveils Intriguing Wyatt 6 Message

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2024

The QR codes have made their return this week.

During last Friday night's WWE SmackDown premiere on the USA Network, fans noticed the Wyatt 6 logo appearing in the background multiple times.

The intrigue continued on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. A QR code was featured during the September 16 show, broadcast from Portland, Oregon. When scanned, it led fans to a cryptic message.

When SHE speaks,

mountains should tremble.

It’s waiting for HER.

I can only open the door.

SHE must choose to walk through.





Another message read:

The bond of a family is a cat of nine tails.

Bound through suffering.

We see you, brother.

When you need us, we will be there.