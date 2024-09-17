QR Code Appears on 9/16 WWE Raw, Unveils Intriguing Wyatt 6 Message

The QR codes have made their return this week.
During last Friday night's WWE SmackDown premiere on the USA Network, fans noticed the Wyatt 6 logo appearing in the background multiple times.
The intrigue continued on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. A QR code was featured during the September 16 show, broadcast from Portland, Oregon. When scanned, it led fans to a cryptic message.
When SHE speaks,
mountains should tremble.
It’s waiting for HER.
I can only open the door.
SHE must choose to walk through.
Another message read:
The bond of a family is a cat of nine tails.
Bound through suffering.
We see you, brother.
When you need us, we will be there.
