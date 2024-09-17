Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns to Return on WWE SmackDown This Friday

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are set to appear on WWE SmackDown for the second consecutive week this Friday. After their interaction on the USA Network premiere last week and the announcement of their match at WWE Bad Blood 2024, both stars will be featured again.

A commercial during the September 16 episode of WWE Raw revealed that Cody and Roman will attempt to "seek common ground" against The Bloodline, which includes Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa, as they head toward WWE Bad Blood 2024.

Also on the September 20 episode, Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton will face Bayley & Naomi. If Bayley & Naomi win, the fall scorer will face Jax for the title at Bad Blood. If they lose, the person who takes the fall must leave SmackDown.

Additionally, LA Knight will defend the WWE United States Championship against Andrade.