WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Drew McIntyre Fires Back at CM Punk: "You'll Be Done After Hell in a Cell"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2024

Drew McIntyre Fires Back at CM Punk: "You'll Be Done After Hell in a Cell"

Drew McIntyre wasted no time responding to CM Punk.

On the September 16 episode of WWE Raw, "The Best in the World" kicked off the show with a fiery promo, declaring he has more matches left than anyone thinks. Punk addressed Drew McIntyre directly, claiming he's prepared to go all the way in their upcoming Hell in a Cell match at WWE Bad Blood 2024, set for October 5 in Atlanta, GA, stating that he's willing to die in the ring if necessary.

Not long after the segment aired, "The Scottish Warrior" took to social media platform X with his own video response.

In the video, McIntyre fired back, stating he knows exactly how many matches Punk has left—one. McIntyre warned that after their Hell in a Cell match, Punk will be left with nothing.

"Glad to see you finally show up, Phil," McIntyre concluded his video response.

The caption accompanying the video read, "That’s the CM Punk I want."


Tags: #wwe #drew mcintyre #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89318/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π