AJ Styles’ Absence from WWE TV Explained

AJ Styles has not appeared on WWE television since his loss to Cody Rhodes at the 2024 Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. Despite his absence from TV, Styles has remained active, competing in live events, with his last match taking place on August 29th, also against Rhodes.

According to Fightful.com, Styles is reportedly in good health, and his absence is simply due to WWE’s decision not to utilize him on television for now. PWInsider.com also reported that there were initial plans for Styles to return to TV in August, but WWE's creative team had already solidified their plans, and it was determined that the timing wasn’t right.

Currently, there is no confirmed timeline for Styles' return to television. The former WWE Champion turned 47 in June.