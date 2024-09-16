Lita Details Key Changes WWE Should Make for the Future

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Amy “Lita” Dumas recently shared her thoughts on changes she'd like to see in WWE while appearing at the 2024 Comic-Con Northern Ireland event alongside fellow WWE legend Trish Stratus. During a live Q&A session, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed her vision for the future of wrestling, specifically advocating for more intergender competition within WWE.

"Another thing that I would love to see, I do feel as though now the women do have pretty great representation on the show," Dumas said. "There can be almost half of the show with women."

She emphasized how far WWE has come in showcasing women's wrestling but expressed her desire for more interactions between male and female superstars in matches.

“There’s not just the women’s match, there can be multiple matches throughout the night. But what I would love to see is more interplay between the genders and have those lines be blurred further," she explained. "Where titles don’t have to be men’s or women’s titles, just titles. Whoever manages to get someone’s shoulders down for three seconds is the champion, or whoever taps somebody out is the champion for that night.”