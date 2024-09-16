JBL Hints at Future Plans, Hopes Corbin Run Won't Be His Last Wrestling Memory

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

John Bradshaw Layfield, better known as JBL, has built an iconic legacy in the world of professional wrestling. From October 2022 to February 2023, he returned to the spotlight as Baron Corbin's manager. Although his run with Corbin ended, JBL has remained active, making surprise appearances for TNA, AAA, MLW, GCW, and OVW in recent weeks, creating a fresh buzz around his name.

During an appearance on the "Huge Pop!" podcast with Donnie DaSilva and Jimmy Korderas, JBL opened up about his future in wrestling. He expressed a desire to continue his involvement in the industry and not have his last stint with Corbin be his final memory in the business.

“I hope to do something. You mentioned Baron Corbin, and I feel bad because if you’re going to blame somebody, blame me,” JBL said. “I’m the old guy. I don’t want that to be my last memory from wrestling. If my last memory was Rey Mysterio and 23 seconds, that’s how I wanted to go out. The Von Erichs were going into the Hall of Fame, it was in Texas. It was a perfect swan song. Then, I came back and it didn’t work. I don’t want that to be the last. I don’t know what I’m going to do. I have some ideas, but hopefully that won’t be the swan song.”