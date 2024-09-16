WWE Superstars Morph into Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in New Action Figure Line

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The world of professional wrestling and comic book heroes collide as WWE announces a new line of action figures. Fans can now collect their favorite WWE Superstars reimagined as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The initial wave of figures features Rey Mysterio as Raphael, Seth Rollins as Leonardo, Kofi Kingston as Michelangelo, and Xavier Woods as Donatello. Each figure is meticulously designed to capture the iconic look of both the WWE Superstar and their respective Turtle counterpart.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x WWE action figures are expected to be available for purchase at select retailers and online. Fans can keep an eye out for additional announcements regarding future waves of figures and exclusive merchandise.

LOS ANGELES – September 16, 2024 – “WWE Champions,” the number one downloaded WWE game on mobile, is about to get a lot more bodacious as four new superstar variants will battle in the ring with iconic looks inspired by Mattel and Nickelodeon’s recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x WWE Elite mash-up figures.

Starting today, players will have the chance to unlock and play new versions of familiar WWE Superstars, but with new moves and appearances! Superstar characters include Rey Mysterio as Raphael, Seth Rollins as Leonardo, Kofi Kingston as Michelangelo, and Xavier Woods as Donatello.

“WWE and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are two of the most iconic brands in pop culture and this mashup is one we know our fans are going to absolutely love,” said Zoe Chen, General Manager for “WWE Champions” at Scopely. “It’s been great working with our partners at Paramount and Mattel to bring digital versions of these amazing Action Figures to ‘WWE Champions’ and create the ultimate fantasy matchups we’ve never seen in a WWE ring.”

Each new TMNT Superstar brings not only a unique appearance, but a few new moves to “WWE Champions,” the beloved and challenging puzzle RPG experience available on mobile and Web. All four characters can be acquired through loot rewards and playing through various modes and events now available in-game.

For more information on TMNT action figure-inspired characters as well as gameplay updates, check out this week’s “WWE Champions” blog post.