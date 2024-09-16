SPOILER: Additional Main Event Expected for WWE Bad Blood 2024 on October 5

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

The WWE World Heavyweight Championship is expected to be defended at the upcoming premium live event, WWE Bad Blood 2024, according to recent reports.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has revealed that an internal listing includes GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn for the prestigious title at the October event.

For weeks, Sami Zayn has been challenging GUNTHER to a title match, only to be rejected multiple times. Last week, Bret Hart even got involved in an effort to provoke "The Ring General" into accepting the challenge, but to no avail.

Meltzer further noted, "Gunther vs. Sami Zayn is listed on the internal lineup for a WWE title match at Bad Blood on 10/5, so I guess it’s a six-match show and not a five-match show."

WWE Bad Blood 2024 will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, on October 5.