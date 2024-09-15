WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Bad Blood Premium Live Event to Feature Special Start Time

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 15, 2024

WWE Bad Blood Premium Live Event to Feature Special Start Time

WWE's highly anticipated Bad Blood premium live event is set to kick off with a special start time of 6 p.m. EST (11 p.m. UK). The event will take place on Saturday, October 5, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bad Blood is already shaping up to be an extraordinary show, with the return of Hell in a Cell and the in-ring return of Roman Reigns for the first time since WrestleMania. Reigns will team up with Cody Rhodes, the very man who ended his reign and dismantled The Bloodline.

Confirmed Matches for Bad Blood:

- CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (Hell in a Cell match)

- Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

- Damian Priest vs. Finn Bálor

- Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

- Nia Jax defends the WWE Women’s Championship against either Naomi or Bayley, depending on the outcome of their upcoming match.

Behind the Scenes with Triple H: Prepping for WWE SmackDown on USA Network

WWE's Chief Content Officer recently shared exclusive behind-the-scenes footage showcasing his discussions with Cody Rhodes, production work [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 15, 2024 08:39PM


Tags: #wwe #bad blood

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89304/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π