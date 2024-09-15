WWE Bad Blood Premium Live Event to Feature Special Start Time

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE's highly anticipated Bad Blood premium live event is set to kick off with a special start time of 6 p.m. EST (11 p.m. UK). The event will take place on Saturday, October 5, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bad Blood is already shaping up to be an extraordinary show, with the return of Hell in a Cell and the in-ring return of Roman Reigns for the first time since WrestleMania. Reigns will team up with Cody Rhodes, the very man who ended his reign and dismantled The Bloodline.

Confirmed Matches for Bad Blood:

- CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (Hell in a Cell match)

- Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

- Damian Priest vs. Finn Bálor

- Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

- Nia Jax defends the WWE Women’s Championship against either Naomi or Bayley, depending on the outcome of their upcoming match.