Behind the Scenes with Triple H: Prepping for WWE SmackDown on USA Network

WWE's Chief Content Officer recently shared exclusive behind-the-scenes footage showcasing his discussions with Cody Rhodes, production work, and other pre-show preparations. The footage offers fans a glimpse of what goes on ahead of the highly-anticipated WWE SmackDown premiere on the USA Network, which took place on September 13 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.
Watch the full video below via the embedded media player.
Friday nights on @USANetwork are going to change the game. The road to #WWEBadBlood rolls on through Portland this Monday for #WWERaw . pic.twitter.com/kgl6buNrpY— Triple H (@TripleH) September 14, 2024
