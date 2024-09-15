WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Behind the Scenes with Triple H: Prepping for WWE SmackDown on USA Network

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 15, 2024

WWE's Chief Content Officer recently shared exclusive behind-the-scenes footage showcasing his discussions with Cody Rhodes, production work, and other pre-show preparations. The footage offers fans a glimpse of what goes on ahead of the highly-anticipated WWE SmackDown premiere on the USA Network, which took place on September 13 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

Watch the full video below via the embedded media player.

Tags: #wwe #triple h #paul levesque #smackdown #usa network

