CM Punk Urges Fans to Respect Boundaries at Airports

In recent years, several wrestlers have expressed their frustration with fans approaching them at airports. Earlier in 2024, The Undertaker publicly criticized "marks" who attempt to exploit wrestlers in such settings.

CM Punk is the latest to speak out on the issue. In an Instagram story, Punk shared the following message:

"Hey guys, love y’all, but friendly reminder to respect privacy and boundaries. Airports are not a meet and greet. If I have to ask you to please stop following me multiple times, you have crossed a line. Please stop this. Thank you. (And stop using your children as a shield or an excuse.)"