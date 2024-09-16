WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Urges Fans to Respect Boundaries at Airports

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 16, 2024

In recent years, several wrestlers have expressed their frustration with fans approaching them at airports. Earlier in 2024, The Undertaker publicly criticized "marks" who attempt to exploit wrestlers in such settings.

CM Punk is the latest to speak out on the issue. In an Instagram story, Punk shared the following message:

"Hey guys, love y’all, but friendly reminder to respect privacy and boundaries. Airports are not a meet and greet. If I have to ask you to please stop following me multiple times, you have crossed a line. Please stop this. Thank you. (And stop using your children as a shield or an excuse.)"

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 16, 2024 12:39PM


