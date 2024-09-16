WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Another Major Match Added to Tonight’s WWE Raw in Portland, OR

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 16, 2024

Another Major Match Added to Tonight’s WWE Raw in Portland, OR

WWE has added another exciting match to this week's episode of Raw.

Ahead of tonight’s three-hour broadcast of WWE Raw on the USA Network from Portland, Oregon, WWE has confirmed a highly anticipated singles match between Sheamus and Pete Dunne.

Other matches set for tonight’s show include:

- The return of CM Punk

- Judgment Day (c) vs. New Day for the World Tag Team Titles

- Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed

- Dominik Mysterio vs. Damian Priest

- Natalya vs. Zoey Stark

- Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

WWE Bad Blood Premium Live Event to Feature Special Start Time

WWE's highly anticipated Bad Blood premium live event is set to kick off with a special start time of 6 p.m. EST (11 p.m. UK). The event wil [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 15, 2024 08:44PM


Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89305/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π