Another Major Match Added to Tonight’s WWE Raw in Portland, OR

WWE has added another exciting match to this week's episode of Raw.
Ahead of tonight’s three-hour broadcast of WWE Raw on the USA Network from Portland, Oregon, WWE has confirmed a highly anticipated singles match between Sheamus and Pete Dunne.
Other matches set for tonight’s show include:
- The return of CM Punk
- Judgment Day (c) vs. New Day for the World Tag Team Titles
- Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed
- Dominik Mysterio vs. Damian Priest
- Natalya vs. Zoey Stark
- Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne
⚡ WWE Bad Blood Premium Live Event to Feature Special Start Time
WWE's highly anticipated Bad Blood premium live event is set to kick off with a special start time of 6 p.m. EST (11 p.m. UK).
