Another Major Match Added to Tonight’s WWE Raw in Portland, OR

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 16, 2024

WWE has added another exciting match to this week's episode of Raw.

Ahead of tonight’s three-hour broadcast of WWE Raw on the USA Network from Portland, Oregon, WWE has confirmed a highly anticipated singles match between Sheamus and Pete Dunne.

Other matches set for tonight’s show include:

- The return of CM Punk

- Judgment Day (c) vs. New Day for the World Tag Team Titles

- Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed

- Dominik Mysterio vs. Damian Priest

- Natalya vs. Zoey Stark

- Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne