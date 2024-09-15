Dominik and Rey Mysterio Make On-Air Appearance During UFC 306 Broadcast at The Sphere in Las Vegas

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Two WWE Superstars made special cameo appearances during the UFC 306 pay-per-view event on Saturday night, September 14, 2024, at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During the event, which was part of the Mexican Independence Day Weekend celebration, Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio (sporting his iconic mask) were spotted in the audience. The commentary team, consisting of Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier, and Joe Rogan, acknowledged their presence during the broadcast.

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio at UFC 306#UFC306 pic.twitter.com/SHqwBsQaO9 — Unlimited Pro Wrestling (@upwrestling) September 15, 2024