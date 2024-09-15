WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dominik and Rey Mysterio Make On-Air Appearance During UFC 306 Broadcast at The Sphere in Las Vegas

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 15, 2024

Two WWE Superstars made special cameo appearances during the UFC 306 pay-per-view event on Saturday night, September 14, 2024, at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During the event, which was part of the Mexican Independence Day Weekend celebration, Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio (sporting his iconic mask) were spotted in the audience. The commentary team, consisting of Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier, and Joe Rogan, acknowledged their presence during the broadcast.

Tags: #ufc #ufc 306 #rey mysterio #dominik mysterio #the sphere #las vegas

