Dumpster Matches: WWE’s Most Unforgettable Brawls

News broke today that a Dumpster Match is set to bring chaos to WWE’s women’s division.

In the wild world of WWE, few match types bring the same level of chaos and unpredictability as the dumpster match. Introduced as a way to elevate the stakes, the object is simple but brutal: stuff your opponent into a dumpster and slam the lid shut to claim victory. Over the years, these matches have created some of the most memorable moments in WWE history.

Here’s a look back at WWE's best dumpster matches that left fans talking for years:

Cactus Jack & Chainsaw Charlie vs. The New Age Outlaws (WrestleMania XIV, 1998)

Arguably the most famous dumpster match in WWE history, this tag-team clash featured hardcore legends Cactus Jack (Mick Foley) and Chainsaw Charlie (Terry Funk) against the infamous New Age Outlaws. Taking place at WrestleMania XIV, the action spilled from the ring to backstage, and every object in sight became a potential weapon. The bout ended with Cactus and Charlie shoving the Outlaws into a dumpster, securing one of the most memorable tag team victories of the Attitude Era.

The New Age Outlaws vs. Cactus Jack & Chainsaw Charlie (Raw, 1998)

The rivalry between these teams was so intense that just a few weeks after their WrestleMania encounter, they clashed again in another dumpster match on Raw. This time, it was an even more chaotic brawl, with both teams showing a level of brutality that left the fans stunned. It highlighted the lengths these superstars would go to win—and the dumpster played a pivotal role in sealing the feud’s legacy.

The New Age Outlaws vs. Terry Funk & Mick Foley (Raw, 1998)

While this match is often remembered for its brutality, it also marked the beginning of the rise of The New Age Outlaws as one of the premier tag teams in WWE. After throwing Funk and Foley into a dumpster, they pushed it off the stage in a moment that shocked the fans and set the tone for their run as champions. This match not only solidified their place in WWE history but also became a defining moment of the Attitude Era.

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins (Raw, 2014)

Though not officially a full dumpster match, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins brought dumpster carnage to their already intense rivalry on Raw. As former Shield brothers, the stakes were personal, and Ambrose’s willingness to take the fight to Rollins’ level of ruthlessness made it a brutal battle. The use of the dumpster to lay waste to each other solidified their feud as one of the most compelling storylines of the time.

Braun Strowman vs. Kalisto (Raw, 2017)

This modern take on the dumpster match showed the massive Braun Strowman facing off against the much smaller Kalisto. Despite the size difference, Kalisto managed to shock the WWE Universe by winning the match, sending Strowman into the dumpster. However, the real story came after the match when Strowman unleashed his rage on Kalisto, stuffing him into the dumpster and launching it off the stage in a brutal display of strength.