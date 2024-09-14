Kevin Owens' Mystery Tag Team Partner on WWE SmackDown Revealed

Kevin Owens promised a mystery partner for WWE SmackDown, but it turned out the surprise was on him too.
Scheduled to team with an unannounced partner against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, Owens entered the ring alongside an unknown wrestler named Ricky. Owens admitted Ricky wasn’t his first choice, as his original partner faced travel issues.
Just before the match started, Owens received word that his real partner had arrived. Without hesitation, Owens dropped Ricky with a Stunner. Moments later, Randy Orton made his way to the ring, teaming with Owens to secure the win.
Who is Ricky? He’s independent wrestling veteran Ricky Gibson, one half of the Midnight Heat tag team. The Portland native will soon team with former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR for Prestige Wrestling.
On the new @WWE SmackDown: Who was Kevin Owens' @FightOwensFight tag team partner, Ricky?— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) September 14, 2024
Ricky Gibson @rockinrickyg was the one who received a Stunner from Kevin when his original tag team partner Randy Orton showed up to face A-Town Down Under. #WWE #SmackDown #WWESmackDown pic.twitter.com/GwybBZ5TOO
