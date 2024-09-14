WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kevin Owens' Mystery Tag Team Partner on WWE SmackDown Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 14, 2024

Kevin Owens promised a mystery partner for WWE SmackDown, but it turned out the surprise was on him too.

Scheduled to team with an unannounced partner against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, Owens entered the ring alongside an unknown wrestler named Ricky. Owens admitted Ricky wasn’t his first choice, as his original partner faced travel issues.

Just before the match started, Owens received word that his real partner had arrived. Without hesitation, Owens dropped Ricky with a Stunner. Moments later, Randy Orton made his way to the ring, teaming with Owens to secure the win.

Who is Ricky? He’s independent wrestling veteran Ricky Gibson, one half of the Midnight Heat tag team. The Portland native will soon team with former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR for Prestige Wrestling.

#wwe #smackdown #kevin owens #ricky gibson

