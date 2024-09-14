WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Hall of Famers and Former Superstars Make Surprise Cameos on SmackDown’s USA Network Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 14, 2024

WWE Hall of Famers and Former Superstars Make Surprise Cameos on SmackDown’s USA Network Debut

Several well-known names from WWE's past made appearances during the premiere of SmackDown on the USA Network this past Friday night. The show, which aired on September 13 from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA, featured a star-studded lineup of legends and current stars.

Here’s a list of notable appearances:

- Damian Priest (WWE Raw superstar)

- Ron Simmons (WWE Hall of Famer)

- Teddy Long (WWE Hall of Famer)

- William Regal (WWE Vice President of Global Talent Development)

- Bobby Roode (WWE producer)

- Booker T (NXT announcer)

- Queen Sharmell (WWE Hall of Famer)

- Sheamus (WWE Raw superstar)

- Michael P.S. Hayes (WWE producer)

- Vickie Guerrero (Former WWE General Manager)

- Ludwig Kaiser (WWE Raw superstar)

- GUNTHER (WWE World Heavyweight Champion)

- Rob Van Dam (WWE Hall of Famer)


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #usa network

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89274/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π