WWE Hall of Famers and Former Superstars Make Surprise Cameos on SmackDown’s USA Network Debut

Several well-known names from WWE's past made appearances during the premiere of SmackDown on the USA Network this past Friday night. The show, which aired on September 13 from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA, featured a star-studded lineup of legends and current stars.
Here’s a list of notable appearances:
- Damian Priest (WWE Raw superstar)
- Ron Simmons (WWE Hall of Famer)
- Teddy Long (WWE Hall of Famer)
- William Regal (WWE Vice President of Global Talent Development)
- Bobby Roode (WWE producer)
- Booker T (NXT announcer)
- Queen Sharmell (WWE Hall of Famer)
- Sheamus (WWE Raw superstar)
- Michael P.S. Hayes (WWE producer)
- Vickie Guerrero (Former WWE General Manager)
- Ludwig Kaiser (WWE Raw superstar)
- GUNTHER (WWE World Heavyweight Champion)
- Rob Van Dam (WWE Hall of Famer)
