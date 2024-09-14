WWE Moves NXT October 8 Event to Chesterfield, Missouri

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE announced on Friday that the NXT event scheduled for October 8 in St. Louis has been relocated. Originally set to take place at the Enterprise Center, the show will now be held at The Factory at The District in Chesterfield, Missouri. WWE's official statement noted that refunds and exchanges for the original venue will be available at all original points of purchase.

Tickets for the NXT event at The Factory at The District will be available starting Wednesday, September 18, at 12 PM CT via Ticketmaster.

Randy Orton, who was initially advertised for the St. Louis event, remains linked to the show.

As NXT embarks on a new chapter, the brand is set to hit the road as its television show transitions from USA Network to The CW starting October 1. The debut episode on The CW will take place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, featuring Ethan Page defending the NXT Championship against Trick Williams, and Roxanne Perez defending the NXT Women's Championship against Giulia.