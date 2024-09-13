WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Legendary Tag Team Set for WWE NXT Debut "Imminently"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 13, 2024

Legendary Tag Team Set for WWE NXT Debut "Imminently"

Expect to see a legendary tag team make their WWE debut sooner rather than later.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that former TNA Wrestling legends, The Motor City Machine Guns, are expected to resurface soon in WWE.

According to Meltzer, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, who make up the iconic team, are slated to debut in WWE’s NXT brand “imminently.”

The Motor City Machine Guns have not been in action since their loss to AEW's Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order on August 18 at an independent wrestling event.

Rumors suggest the team could make their first WWE appearance at one of the highly anticipated NXT on CW debut shows, which will take place on October 1 in Chicago and October 8 in St. Louis. WWE is reportedly stacking these events with top talent.

Eric Bischoff Discusses Live Event Profit Loss and Future WWE Business Changes

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on WWE moving SmackDown to the USA Network, cutting back on house shows [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 13, 2024 02:53PM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #the cw network #cw #chris sabin #alex shelley #motor city machine guns

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89264/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π