Legendary Tag Team Set for WWE NXT Debut "Imminently"

Expect to see a legendary tag team make their WWE debut sooner rather than later.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that former TNA Wrestling legends, The Motor City Machine Guns, are expected to resurface soon in WWE.

According to Meltzer, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, who make up the iconic team, are slated to debut in WWE’s NXT brand “imminently.”

The Motor City Machine Guns have not been in action since their loss to AEW's Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order on August 18 at an independent wrestling event.

Rumors suggest the team could make their first WWE appearance at one of the highly anticipated NXT on CW debut shows, which will take place on October 1 in Chicago and October 8 in St. Louis. WWE is reportedly stacking these events with top talent.