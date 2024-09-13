Eric Bischoff Discusses Live Event Profit Loss and Future WWE Business Changes

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on WWE moving SmackDown to the USA Network, cutting back on house shows, and more.

When discussing SmackDown’s transition from FOX to USA Network, Bischoff said, “I was there for the premiere of SmackDown on FOX. That was a big deal, but this is equally as big. Because you want the audience to look at this as an opportunity, as an improvement, as a step up. It’s hard to do when you’re going from a platform like FOX to a cable outlet. But it can be done, and you make up for it in creative. You make it important. You do everything you can to attract attention.”

Bischoff also reflected on WWE’s decision to cut back on house shows, noting, “It’s really been going on for a while... There was a lot of conversation about, ‘Look, these things are just not profitable. If we’re lucky and we route properly, we may break even and make a couple of bucks.’”

On the lack of profit in live events, he remarked, “Live events... we lost money every time we went out the door. My solution was, ‘Stop it. Put a tourniquet on this before the patient dies.’ But even when live touring is marginally profitable, it still has value. Talent needs to get their reps in, learn in front of a live audience, and that’s something you can’t always do in front of the camera.”

Bischoff also discussed the potential for WWE to establish residencies, saying, “I absolutely do see a residency... particularly with the footprint the TKO has there with the UFC. WWE could use a residency to make up for the lost experience talent no longer gets from a 300-event yearly live event schedule. It’s a different crowd every week, which is important for the talent’s growth.”