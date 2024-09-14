U.S. Championship Match Set for September 20 Episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The WWE United States Champion made his presence felt during the debut episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network this past Friday.

After a thrilling contest between Andrade and Carmelo Hayes on the September 13 episode, held in Seattle, WA, LA Knight appeared to deliver a promo. The match saw Andrade secure a crucial victory, bringing his series with former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes to 3-2.

With this win, Andrade has earned the right to challenge LA Knight for the U.S. Championship. Their title match is officially set for the September 20 episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network, promising fans an electrifying showdown.