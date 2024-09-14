WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
U.S. Championship Match Set for September 20 Episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 14, 2024

U.S. Championship Match Set for September 20 Episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network

The WWE United States Champion made his presence felt during the debut episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network this past Friday.

After a thrilling contest between Andrade and Carmelo Hayes on the September 13 episode, held in Seattle, WA, LA Knight appeared to deliver a promo. The match saw Andrade secure a crucial victory, bringing his series with former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes to 3-2.

With this win, Andrade has earned the right to challenge LA Knight for the U.S. Championship. Their title match is officially set for the September 20 episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network, promising fans an electrifying showdown.

