WWE Secures New Legends Contract with Armando Alejandro Estrada

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 13, 2024

WWE continues to bolster its roster of legends by signing contracts with former talents and pro wrestling icons.

The latest news, revealed on Friday, reports that Armando Alejandro Estrada, known for his role as Umaga’s manager, has officially signed a WWE Legends contract, according to PWInsider.com.

Estrada originally joined WWE in 2004, managing the late Umaga and later serving as the General Manager for WWE’s ECW brand. After leaving the company in 2008, he returned for a brief stint from 2010 to 2012.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #armando alejandro estrada

