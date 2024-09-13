WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

New SmackDown Logo Potentially Leaked Ahead of Major WWE TV Changes

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 13, 2024

New SmackDown Logo Potentially Leaked Ahead of Major WWE TV Changes

An anonymous source has sent in what could be the new logo for WWE SmackDown. While this leak has yet to be officially confirmed, another source within the company has not denied its authenticity, according to WrestleVotes.

As WWE gears up for several changes to its television programming, there is speculation that this new logo may debut soon, either as early as tonight or later in the fall or winter. With these updates on the horizon, fans can expect a fresh new look for SmackDown, which has been a cornerstone of WWE programming.

Legendary Tag Team Set for WWE NXT Debut "Imminently"

Expect to see a legendary tag team make their WWE debut sooner rather than later. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newslette [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 13, 2024 05:00PM

Source: x.com
Tags: #wwe #smackdown #usa network

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89268/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π