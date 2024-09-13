New SmackDown Logo Potentially Leaked Ahead of Major WWE TV Changes

An anonymous source has sent in what could be the new logo for WWE SmackDown. While this leak has yet to be officially confirmed, another source within the company has not denied its authenticity, according to WrestleVotes.
As WWE gears up for several changes to its television programming, there is speculation that this new logo may debut soon, either as early as tonight or later in the fall or winter. With these updates on the horizon, fans can expect a fresh new look for SmackDown, which has been a cornerstone of WWE programming.
Attached is potentially the new SmackDown logo, which was sent over anonymously and not denied by another source within the company.— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 13, 2024
It’s unclear whether the logo will debut tonight or sometime in the fall/winter, amidst other changes coming to WWE TV. pic.twitter.com/BZXyPaBl7C
⚡ Legendary Tag Team Set for WWE NXT Debut "Imminently"
Expect to see a legendary tag team make their WWE debut sooner rather than later. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newslette [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 13, 2024 05:00PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com