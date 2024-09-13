New SmackDown Logo Potentially Leaked Ahead of Major WWE TV Changes

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

An anonymous source has sent in what could be the new logo for WWE SmackDown. While this leak has yet to be officially confirmed, another source within the company has not denied its authenticity, according to WrestleVotes.

As WWE gears up for several changes to its television programming, there is speculation that this new logo may debut soon, either as early as tonight or later in the fall or winter. With these updates on the horizon, fans can expect a fresh new look for SmackDown, which has been a cornerstone of WWE programming.