Matt Riddle Confirms Discussions with Tony Khan: “Maybe You’ll See Me on AEW Sooner Rather Than Later”

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 13, 2024

Matt Riddle recently sat down with SI Takedown for an interview where he confirmed having discussions with Tony Khan, fueling speculation about a potential move to AEW.

“With AEW, I think AEW is a fantastic product,” Riddle shared when asked about possibly joining the company and his talks with the AEW President. “I know a lot of the people that work there. I like the company. I like the way they work. I like the people that work there. I think with me, and it’s one of the things I’ve noticed, I’ve been relieved after getting fired from WWE. I felt that because I was on TV, and I’m such a provocative character at times, everything was magnified so much because I was on TV. The stress of working on TV two to three days a week was a lot. I like pressure. I like stress too, but it was a lot. The best answer would be to go to AEW, get more money, and work a decent schedule. I didn’t want to work on TV again. I didn’t want the attention for a while. I wanted to step away. I just wanted to do Indies.”

Riddle continued, “I know MLW works with New Japan. New Japan works a lot with AEW. Maybe you’ll see me on an AEW channel or broadcast sooner rather than later. Maybe you won’t. I talked to Tony (Khan). I don’t know if he likes me. He seemed happy. I wrestled Zack Sabre Jr. in Chicago. He seemed cool about it. I don’t know. When you meet me, I’m very sarcastic. But when I met him, I was like, ‘Oh, you like that match’? But I said it a different way, and he looked at me all confused. And I was like, ‘Never mind, dude’. I just walked away. So that was my experience with that.”

Source: si.com
Tags: #aew #matt riddle #tony khan

