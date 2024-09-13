Preview: WWE SmackDown Debuts on USA Network Tonight from Seattle, WA

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

As part of “WWE Week on USA Network,” WWE SmackDown airs this evening at 8/7c live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

Headlining tonight's action-packed two-hour show, Cody Rhodes will face Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Fans can also look forward to a high-stakes battle between Andrade and Carmelo Hayes in their fifth clash, while Kevin Owens teams up with a mystery partner to take on Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, the A-Town Down Under duo.

