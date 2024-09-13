WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Preview: WWE SmackDown Debuts on USA Network Tonight from Seattle, WA

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 13, 2024

Preview: WWE SmackDown Debuts on USA Network Tonight from Seattle, WA

As part of “WWE Week on USA Network,” WWE SmackDown airs this evening at 8/7c live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

Headlining tonight's action-packed two-hour show, Cody Rhodes will face Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Fans can also look forward to a high-stakes battle between Andrade and Carmelo Hayes in their fifth clash, while Kevin Owens teams up with a mystery partner to take on Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, the A-Town Down Under duo.

See also:

Top WWE Raw Star to Appear at SmackDown Premiere on USA Network Tonight

A WWE Raw star is reportedly set for the premiere of SmackDown on USA Network tonight. PWInsiderElite reports that World Heavyweight Champi [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 13, 2024 11:25AM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #usa network

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89260/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π