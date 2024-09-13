Top WWE Raw Star to Appear at SmackDown Premiere on USA Network Tonight

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A WWE Raw star is reportedly set for the premiere of SmackDown on USA Network tonight.

PWInsiderElite reports that World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is scheduled to appear in Seattle, though his involvement hasn’t been officially announced. He may simply be there for a dark match, but surprises could be in store for SmackDown's USA Network debut.

Confirmed matches include Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes, Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. Kevin Owens and a mystery partner. WWE CCO Triple H announced Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa in a steel cage match to kick off the show.