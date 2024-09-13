WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Top WWE Raw Star to Appear at SmackDown Premiere on USA Network Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 13, 2024

Top WWE Raw Star to Appear at SmackDown Premiere on USA Network Tonight

A WWE Raw star is reportedly set for the premiere of SmackDown on USA Network tonight.

PWInsiderElite reports that World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is scheduled to appear in Seattle, though his involvement hasn’t been officially announced. He may simply be there for a dark match, but surprises could be in store for SmackDown's USA Network debut.

Confirmed matches include Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes, Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. Kevin Owens and a mystery partner. WWE CCO Triple H announced Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa in a steel cage match to kick off the show.

