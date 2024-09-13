Nikki Garcia (Bella) Seeks Legal and Physical Custody of Son in Divorce Filing

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

It was reported on August 29, 2024, that Artem Chingvintsev, the husband of former WWE star Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella), was arrested on a felony domestic violence (battery) charge.

This week, TMZ.com revealed that Nikki has officially filed for divorce. According to the divorce documents, she is seeking both legal and physical custody of their four-year-old son, Matteo, but is open to allowing Artem visitation rights. Nikki cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce and has also requested that the court not award spousal support to either party.

As of now, formal charges have not been brought against Artem for the incident, though investigators handed the case over to prosecutors last week.