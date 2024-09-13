Nikki Garcia (Bella) Seeks Legal and Physical Custody of Son in Divorce Filing

It was reported on August 29, 2024, that Artem Chingvintsev, the husband of former WWE star Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella), was arrested on a felony domestic violence (battery) charge.
This week, TMZ.com revealed that Nikki has officially filed for divorce. According to the divorce documents, she is seeking both legal and physical custody of their four-year-old son, Matteo, but is open to allowing Artem visitation rights. Nikki cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce and has also requested that the court not award spousal support to either party.
As of now, formal charges have not been brought against Artem for the incident, though investigators handed the case over to prosecutors last week.
Nikki Bella Asks for Legal & Physical Custody of Son in Divorce Docs | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/0ZpliK7jR2— TMZ (@TMZ) September 12, 2024
⚡ Former WWE Developmental Star Micah Taylor Passes Away at 47
Former WWE developmental Superstar Micah Taylor has sadly passed away. Michael Sharrer, better known as Micah Taylor in wrestling, has pass [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 12, 2024 07:32PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com