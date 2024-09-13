WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nikki Garcia (Bella) Seeks Legal and Physical Custody of Son in Divorce Filing

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 13, 2024

It was reported on August 29, 2024, that Artem Chingvintsev, the husband of former WWE star Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella), was arrested on a felony domestic violence (battery) charge.

This week, TMZ.com revealed that Nikki has officially filed for divorce. According to the divorce documents, she is seeking both legal and physical custody of their four-year-old son, Matteo, but is open to allowing Artem visitation rights. Nikki cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce and has also requested that the court not award spousal support to either party.

As of now, formal charges have not been brought against Artem for the incident, though investigators handed the case over to prosecutors last week.

