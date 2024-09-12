Former WWE Developmental Star Micah Taylor Passes Away at 47

Former WWE developmental Superstar Micah Taylor has sadly passed away.
Michael Sharrer, better known as Micah Taylor in wrestling, has passed away at the age of 47. He competed for WWE developmental territories Ohio Valley Wrestling, Deep South Wrestling, and numerous independent promotions throughout his career.
Sharrer was a part of the wrestling industry for nearly two decades, with his first match in 2003 and his final match in February 2022.
Several of his peers have taken to social media to reflect on his impact on their lives, mourning his loss and sharing heartfelt tributes.
Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.
#RIPMicahTaylor Micah Taylor I got to meet this gentleman & talk the biz with him. Great dude got a few laughs w him. Loved how he came to our @AWWA30067 shows in Georgia & help the locker room w match tips & just chillin w us. Sad to hear of his passing. pic.twitter.com/bSYMSBLiI1— Charles Cornerman Juan Jeremy Perez (@juanjeremy100) September 12, 2024
