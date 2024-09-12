WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Former WWE Developmental Star Micah Taylor Passes Away at 47

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 12, 2024

Former WWE Developmental Star Micah Taylor Passes Away at 47

Former WWE developmental Superstar Micah Taylor has sadly passed away.

Michael Sharrer, better known as Micah Taylor in wrestling, has passed away at the age of 47. He competed for WWE developmental territories Ohio Valley Wrestling, Deep South Wrestling, and numerous independent promotions throughout his career.

Sharrer was a part of the wrestling industry for nearly two decades, with his first match in 2003 and his final match in February 2022.

Several of his peers have taken to social media to reflect on his impact on their lives, mourning his loss and sharing heartfelt tributes. 

Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

Dave Batista Expresses Desire to Keep the Door Open for Future WWE Involvement

 In a recent video with Buzzfeed promoting his new movie The Killer’s Game, Dave Batista discussed what he would be doing if his [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 12, 2024 05:39PM

Source: x.com
Tags: #wwe #ovw #dsw #ohio valley wrestling #deep south wrestling #micah taylor

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89244/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π