Dave Batista Expresses Desire to Keep the Door Open for Future WWE Involvement

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



In a recent video with Buzzfeed promoting his new movie The Killer’s Game, Dave Batista discussed what he would be doing if his Hollywood career hadn’t taken off.

"I would still be involved with WWE, I hope. Because I really loved it. It wasn’t that I ever wanted to not be a part of that universe because I love the WWE Universe. It was just that I became so passionate about acting, and I’m still pursuing it with everything I have, but I still love that world. I have a good relationship with the company. I hope that they would always leave the door open for me because I just love professional wrestling,” said Batista

Plans for Batista’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame have been delayed multiple times, and it remains unclear when the honor will take place.