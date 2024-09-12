WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Dave Batista Expresses Desire to Keep the Door Open for Future WWE Involvement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 12, 2024

Dave Batista Expresses Desire to Keep the Door Open for Future WWE Involvement

 
In a recent video with Buzzfeed promoting his new movie The Killer’s Game, Dave Batista discussed what he would be doing if his Hollywood career hadn’t taken off.

"I would still be involved with WWE, I hope. Because I really loved it. It wasn’t that I ever wanted to not be a part of that universe because I love the WWE Universe. It was just that I became so passionate about acting, and I’m still pursuing it with everything I have, but I still love that world. I have a good relationship with the company. I hope that they would always leave the door open for me because I just love professional wrestling,” said Batista 

Plans for Batista’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame have been delayed multiple times, and it remains unclear when the honor will take place.

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #batista #dave bautista

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89239/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π